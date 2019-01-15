3 wounded by gunfire in Brainerd drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooter unleashed a hail of bullets on three men early Tuesday in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

At 12:35 a.m., the trio was getting out of a vehicle in the 9000 block of South Bishop when another vehicle pulled up, according to Chicago police. Someone inside fired several times at them, wounding all three.

A 28-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a bullet in his buttocks, police said. A 19-year-old was transported to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, while a 22-year-old grazed in the face was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody.