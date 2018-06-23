3 wounded Friday in city gun violence

Three people were wounded Friday in shootings across Chicago during a 24-hour period.

The last shooting wounded a woman in the South Chicago neighborhood. About 10:25 p.m., the 21-year-old was shot as she drove in the 2600 block of East 83rd Street, Chicago Police said. She was taken with a gunshot wound in her arm to Trinity Hospital, where her condition stabilized. Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.

About an hour earlier, a man was shot in the face in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood. The 33-year-old was sitting in a parked car at 9:34 p.m. when someone took out a handgun and opened fire in the 1500 block of South Kedvale, police said. His condition stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The first reported shooting seriously wounded a man Friday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. The 21-year-old was walking south at 7:44 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Indiana when a white SUV drove up and someone inside started shooting at him, according to police. He was shot three times in the back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. His condition has since stabilized.

On Thursday, a person was killed and eight others were wounded in gun violence.