3 wounded in Bronzeville shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting Monday night in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

They were shot at 7:43 p.m. in the 4200 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

A 17-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg, and a 26-year-old was shot in his right hand, police said. They were taken to Mercy Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

A 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was also stabilized, police said.