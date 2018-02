3 wounded in Bronzeville shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

A man and two women were struck by gunfire about 3:40 p.m. in the 300 block of East 51st Street, Chicago Police said.

The man, 55, was shot in the lower back, police said. A 44-year-old woman was struck in the foot and a 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Additional information was not immediately available.