3 wounded in Bronzeville shooting

Three men were wounded in a Bronzeville neighborhood shooting early Sunday on the South Side.

The group was standing outside at 1:54 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of South Cottage Grove when someone in a vehicle opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 25-year-old man was shot in his feet; a 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the face; and another 32-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, police said. All three men showed up at Provident Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.