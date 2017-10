3 wounded in Englewood shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened at 8:06 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Union, Chicago Police said.

A male was shot in the right thigh, another male was shot in his lower back and a third person suffered a gunshot wound to their body, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.