3 wounded in Little Village shooting

A shooting Tuesday evening wounded three people in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

It happened at 5:13 p.m. in the 1900 block of South St. Louis, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

Two of the people shot were boys between 15 and 17 years old, police said. One was struck in the right hand and the other was struck in the left hand.

A third person, a male whose age wasn’t immediately known, suffered a graze wound to his neck, police said. All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment, where they were listed in good condition.