3 wounded in shootings Monday

Three people were wounded in shootings across the city between about 10:35 a.m. and about 9:45 p.m. Monday.

The most recent shooting left a teen critically wounded in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The 19-year-old man was walking about 9:45 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Dobson when he heard gunshots that struck him once in the head and multiple times in his arm, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital in critical condition, police said.

At 8:08 p.m., a man was shot in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 27-year-old was walking in the 2100 block of North Moody when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the chest, according to police.

He was first taken to Community First Medical Center and later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The first shooting of the day happened in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

A 45-year-old man was standing on a porch about 10:35 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Laflin when a male fired at him from a dark-colored SUV, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

On Sunday, 21 people were shot, three fatally.