3 wounded in South Shore shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The group was sitting outside on the hood of a vehicle at 10:58 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Bennett when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital where she was in serious condition, police said.

Another woman, 18, suffered a graze wound to he back and refused medical treatment on the scene, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.