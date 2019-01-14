3 wounded in Sunday shootings

At least three people were shot, none fatally, in Chicago on Sunday.

Most recently, two robbers shot a man and stole his cell phone in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side. The 19-year-old was walking on a sidewalk at 5:11 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Calumet Avenue when two males stopped him and demanded his belongings, according to Chicago police. They shot him in the side and ran away with his phone.

No shootings were reported in the afternoon. At 4:43 a.m., a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 20-year-old was entering a vehicle in the 600 block of North Laramie when someone in a dark sports-utility vehicle fired bullets into both of his legs, police said.

Sunday’s first shooting was reported in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. At 2:55 a.m., a 35-year-old man was shot while standing on a sidewalk in the 5500 block of South State Street, police said. An armed male walked over and fired at him, striking his left leg.

On Saturday, one person was slain and another was wounded in citywide shootings.