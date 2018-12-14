3 wounded in Thursday shootings

At least three people were wounded in citywide shootings on Thursday.

The latest gun violence wounded an 18-year-old man during the afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. He was walking about 1:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots and he was shot in the head, according to Chicago police. Afterward he was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 33-year-old man was also shot that afternoon, in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was involved in an ongoing dispute with several people he knew when they shot him about 12:55 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Lafayette, police said. The man was struck in the abdomen and back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Responding officers took two people into custody when they were seen “fleeing” the area in a white vehicle. They were being questioned Thursday night.

In the morning, a 14-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire while inside a vehicle early Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side. At 12:33 a.m., a male walked over and fired gunshots at him in the 2500 block of South Hamlin, police said. The 14-year-old was struck in the right shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

On Wednesday, at least two people were shot within city limits.