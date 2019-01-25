3 wounded in Thursday shootings

At least three people were shot within city limits on Thursday.

At night, two men were shot while inside a barbershop in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The men were hit when a male on the sidewalk fired shots into the barbershop about 6:20 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street, according to Chicago police. One of the men, 25, was shot in the chest and back. The other, 40, was shot in the torso. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Thursday’s other shooting unfolded earlier on the Dan Ryan expressway near Park Manor. A 29-year-old man seeking treatment for a gunshot wound told investigators he was struck in the leg about 10:25 a.m. while driving south on Interstate 94 between 71st and 75th streets, according to Illinois State Police. He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment, according to Chicago police.

On Wednesday, at least six people were wounded in citywide shootings.