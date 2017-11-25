3 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

Three people were wounded in a West Garfield Park neighborhood shooting early Saturday on the West Side.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., the group was standing on the corner in the 4100 block of West Madison when someone in a black SUV fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, a 19-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the lower back and left leg, and a 20-year-old man was shot in the left buttock, police said. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.