3-year-old boy and 18-year-old man shot in Hermosa; toddler critically wounded

An unknown shooter unleashed gunfire on a teenage man and a young boy late Saturday in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side, critically wounding the child.

At 10:17 p.m., the 18-year-old man and 3-year-old toddler were standing on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of North Kilbourn when a hail of gunshots from the end of the street struck them, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the left leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. But the 3-year-old suffered a critical gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital.

No one was in custody, and Area North detectives were investigating.