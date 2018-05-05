3-year-old boy dies in Humboldt Park fire: authorities

A 3-year-old boy died, and five others were injured, Saturday morning in an apartment fire in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

Emergency responders arrived to the engulfed apartment building about 1:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Avers, Chicago Police said.

A 3-year-old boy was taken to Norwegian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a fire department spokesman and police.

Two other boys were transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Three adults were also injured, the fire department said. Their conditions were not released.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has not released information about the death.