30 days in prison for woman who lied about Labar Spann firing gun

Ladonah Hampton, the co-defendant of Labar “Bro Man” Spann, was sentenced to 30 days in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice and perjury.

Last year, Hampton admitted to lying under oath about Spann — a convicted felon and reputed leader of the Four Corner Hustlers street gang — firing a gun at a west suburban gun range in 2014.

Hampton must also complete three months in a drug treatment program.

Federal prosecutors had asked for a sentence between 10 and 16 months, while her defense attorney asked for a seven-day sentence.

Prosecutors said Spann bragged about shooting the gun at Midwest Sporting Goods in Lyons in a series of photos and videos he posted to Instagram.

With a string of felony convictions dating back to 1996, Spann wasn’t lawfully allowed to handle a weapon when he went to Midwest Sporting Goods on Sept. 14, 2014.

Spann, Hampton — who had a valid FOID card — and a third person rented a Glock handgun and bought three targets, a box of bullets, three safety goggles and three ear protectors.

In a plea agreement, Spann admitted to posting several pictures and videos to his Instagram account that showed him at the gun range, with one photo of a shooting target with several holes in the head and chest. The caption read: “y’all know I had to go first just to show my bitch how this s— work lmao I do this s—.”

Spann faces up to 70 years in prison in the case.

That comes in addition to a sweeping racketeering conspiracy handed up last September that charged Spann and eight other members of the Four Corner Hustlers that dates to the mid-1990s and includes the commission of six murders between 2000 and 2003. Spann may face the death penalty.

In January 2015, authorities subpoenaed Hampton to testify before a grand jury about what happened at the gun range. Spann “corruptly persuaded Ladonah Hampton, and attempted to do so, and engaged in misleading conduct towards her, with the intent to influence, delay and prevent the testimony of Ladonah Hampton in an official proceeding,” the agreement stated.

On Jan. 23, 2015, Hampton spoke with authorities and “truthfully stated to law enforcement, in summary, that she, Spann and Individual A went to Midwest Sporting Goods to shoot a gun at the range. Hampton truthfully stated to law enforcement that Spann loaded the firearm, fired it, Hampton fired next, and Individual A fired last,” Spann’s plea agreement reads.

Shortly after, Hampton sent an Instagram message to Spann that said, “Call me real quick, it’s important.”

On Jan. 29, in response to the subpoena, Hampton testified before a grand jury and the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

While Hampton testified, Spann began a private message chat with another Instagram user who “was providing Spann with updates on Hampton’s movements in and around the Dirksen United States Courthouse.”

“The Instagram user informed Spann that Hampton had sent the Instagram user a text message and she was ‘not folding,’ meaning Hampton was not going to be truthful with the agents or the Special February 2014 Gran Jury about Spann possessing the gun at Midwest Sporting Goods,” the plea agreement read.

About 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, Hampton testified that Spann did not shoot the gun at the range. “Her testimony was false,” prosecutors said.

The next week, Hampton and Spann exchanged several text messages in which Hampton reassured him that she never told the grand jury or investigators that Spann had the gun.

Spann asked her if she could obtain the transcript of her testimony and give it to him. She said she’d ask her attorney.