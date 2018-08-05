30 people shot in 3 hours of overnight gun violence

Police investigate the scene where multiple people were shot Sunday morning in the 1600 block of South Avers. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Shootings ripped across Chicago early Sunday, leaving 2 dead and 28 others wounded from midnight to 3 a.m.

Five mass shootings, in which three or more people were shot, accounted for 25 of the shooting victims during the three-hour span.

A single shooting in the Gresham neighborhood wounded eight people, including four teenage girls.

The eight people, ranging from 14 to 35 years old, were standing in a courtyard about 12:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 76th Street when several males approached them and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. Their conditions stabilized at various hospitals.

A teenage girl was killed and five other people — including an 11-year-old boy — were wounded in Lawndale’s second mass shooting early Sunday on the Southwest Side, police said.

About 2:35 a.m., several people were standing on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue when two males approached on foot and opened fire, police said. A 17-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about her death.

Lawndale’s first mass shooting happened just past midnight at a block party near an elementary school. Three teens and an adult were in the 1600 block of South Avers Avenue when a two males exited a white Chevy Impala and opened fire into a crowd, according to police.

A 13-year-old boy was shot twice in his arm, a 16-year-old boy was struck in his buttocks and a 17-year-old girl was grazed in her arm and knee, police said. A 25-year-old man was shot in his leg. Their conditions stabilized at a hospital. No one was in custody early Sunday as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.

Three women were wounded when they were apparently caught in crossfire in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. About 2:25 a.m., the women were standing on a front porch in the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue when two groups of males began shooting at each other, according to police.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in her back, and a 28-year-old woman was struck in her arm, police said. The third victim, a 41-year-old woman, was shot in her thigh. Their conditions had stabilized at hospitals.

Four people were wounded in a shootout in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. About 12:50 a.m., a black Cadillac approached a group of people in the 900 block of South Karlov Avenue and two people within the vehicle opened fire, according to police.

Three people in the crowd were struck by bullets, and they returned fire and caused the Cadillac to crash, police said. The people in the vehicle fled.

A 30-year-old woman was shot in her calf, a 29-year-old man was grazed in his chest and a 30-year-old man was struck in his ankle and calf, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A fourth person was walking down the street and was caught in the crossfire. The 43-year-old man was struck in his thigh and was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

A gunman’s vehicle was found set on fire several blocks from a fatal shooting early Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to police. A 26-year-old man was walking about 1 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Paulina Street when a gunman fired from a passing white Jeep, police said.

The man was taken with gunshots to his abdomen and ankle to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, according to police. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

The Jeep was found unoccupied and on fire in the 4300 block of South Paulina, according to police.

In other shootings early Sunday: