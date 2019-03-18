30-year-old man found shot, seriously hurt in Humboldt Park

A 30-year-old man was found shot Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 9:48 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. When they arrived, the officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.