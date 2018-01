30-year-old man grazed in back in Logan Square shooting

A 30-year-old man was shot early Saturday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 12:32 a.m., he was inside a vehicle in the 2800 block of North California when someone fired shots from another vehicle that pulled alongside his, according to Chicago Police.

The man was grazed in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.