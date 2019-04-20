30-year-old man shot, critically hurt in East Garfield Park alley

A 30-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man was standing in an alley about 4:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Huron when another male fired shots that struck him multiple times, Chicago police said.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.