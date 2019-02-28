Our Pledge To You

News

02/28/2019, 06:24pm

30-year-old man shot, seriously wounded in Lawndale

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A 30-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was shot twice in his leg about 3:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Spaulding, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending