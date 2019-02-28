30-year-old man shot, seriously wounded in Lawndale

A 30-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was shot twice in his leg about 3:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Spaulding, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.