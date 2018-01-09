30-year-old woman killed in Wonder Lake crash

A 30-year-old McHenry woman was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in far northwest suburban Wonder Lake.

Latricia E. Wish was driving a vehicle about 9:30 a.m. east in the 9400 block of Route 120 in Wonder Lake when a westbound vehicle crossed over the centerline, striking her vehicle, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

Wish had to be extricated from her vehicle and was taken to Centegra McHenry Medical Center, where she died at 1:24 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy Monday found Fish died of blunt trauma to the chest and extremities from the crash, the coroner’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department Accident Investigation Unit.