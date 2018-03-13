30-year-old woman missing from South Chicago for over a month

Police are searching for a 30-year-old woman who was reported missing from the South Chicago neighborhood.

Tamara Jenkins was last seen Feb. 3 near the 8000 block of South Clyde Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Jenkins is described as a 5-foot-2, 120-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a burgundy velvet jogging suit.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area South SVU at (312) 747-8274.