31-year-old man charged in connection with fatal Austin shooting

A 31-year-old Chicago man charged in connection with a Maywood man’s killing a week ago in the Austin neighborhood was denied bail at a court appearance Sunday.

George Jernigan faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Anthony Collins on Nov. 19, according to authorities.

Collins, of Maywood, was shot in the leg at 1:46 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mango, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 2:28 p.m, authorities said.

An autopsy the next day found he died of a gunshot wound to the groin and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Chicago Police initially reported the shooting was accidental, but further investigation revealed that someone fired shots before fleeing, police said.

Jernigan, of the Galewood neighborhood, was denied bail Sunday and scheduled to return to court Monday, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office records.