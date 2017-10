31-year-old man critically wounded in Morgan Park shooting

A 31-year-old man was shot late Friday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He had just exited a vehicle at 11:53 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Church when shots rang out and he felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds in the chest and neck and was driven by a friend to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, police said. He was later transferred in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.