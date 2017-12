31-year-old man grazed in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was wounded Thursday night in an East Garfield Park neighborhood drive-by shooting.

The 31-year-old was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle about 10 p.m. while it was parked in the 300 block of North Avers, Chicago Police said.

Shots were fired when a dark-colored van pulled alongside the car the man was sitting in and he suffered a graze wound to his right shoulder, police said. He was dropped off at Norwegian American Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.