31-year-old man killed in Far South Side crash on Interstate 57

A 31-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday on Interstate 57 near the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Christopher W. Watts, of south suburban Alsip, was killed in the single-vehicle, rollover crash that happened about 2:30 a.m. on I-57 near 105th Street, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available, but police said Watts was the only occupant of the vehicle when it crashed.