31-year-old man reported missing from Near West Side

Chicago Police are looking for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing from the University Village neighborhood.

Shaheed Johnson is missing from the 1200 block of West Washburn, according to a missing person alert from police. He was last seen Friday.

Johnson is described as black with a light complexion, 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds, police said. He has blue eyes and black hair. He may be carrying a black and gray backpack.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.