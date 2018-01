31-year-old man shot on Near West Side

A 31-year-old man was shot early Saturday on the Near West Side.

He was walking in an alley about 2:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Jackson when an unknown male approached him, took out a gun and fired shots before running away, according to Chicago Police.

The 31-year-old was shot seven times — twice in the right leg, once in the left leg and twice in each arm — and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition stabilized.