32-year-old woman shows up at Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

A 32-year-old woman showed up at a Chicago hospital in serious condition after being shot early Sunday.

An acquaintance took the woman to Stroger Hospital in the 1900 block of West Ogden about 2 a.m., according to Chicago Police. She had been shot multiple times in the hip and upper body and was in serious condition.

The woman and her acquaintance were being uncooperative with police and would not provide details on the location or circumstances of the shooting, police said.