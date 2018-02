32-year-old man wounded in Marquette Park drive-by shooting

A 32-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 10:10 p.m., the man was walking on the sidewalk in the 6600 block of South St. Louis when someone fired shots from a white SUV, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the right leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.