32-year-old woman shot, seriously wounded while riding in vehicle in Austin

A 32-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 3:50 p.m., the woman was eastbound in a vehicle in the 5300 block of West Le Moyne when she was shot multiple times, according to Chicago police. She was struck in her abdomen, arm and behind her right ear.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.