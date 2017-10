33-year-old man shot in Lawndale

A 33-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was shot in the left forearm at 4:14 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Homan, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Additional information, including the man’s condition and details on the shooting, were not known.