33-year-old man shot in Logan Square

A 33-year-old man was shot early Monday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 2:51 a.m., he was walking on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of North Whipple when someone fired shots from a Dodge Caravan, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the buttocks, police said. His condition stabilized.