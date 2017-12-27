$337 million jackpot up for grabs in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

Powerball players will have the chance to win a $337 million prize in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The prize jumped after no winners came forward following Saturday night’s drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery. Winners could become $337 million richer if they hit Wednesday’s jackpot, with an option to take home over $210 million in cash.

However, players shouldn’t particularly count on counting up that cash. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338, the lottery said.

The drawing is scheduled to take place at 9:59 p.m. Illinois residents can purchase tickets at nearly 8,000 retailers across the state, as well as on the free Illinois Lottery mobile application or at illinoislottery.com.

In addition, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $306 million, with a cash option of $191 million, the lottery said. Players are being given a one in 305,575,350 million chance of winning that prize.