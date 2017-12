34-year-old man grazed in shooting at West Garfield Park gas station

A 34-year-old man was shot early Friday at a West Garfield Park neighborhood gas station on the West Side.

At 12:08 a.m., he was standing in the gas station in the 400 block of South Pulaski when a male shooter approached and opened fire, grazing the right side of the man’s face, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.