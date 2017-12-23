34-year-old man shot in Belmont Central

A 34-year-old man was shot early Saturday while sitting in a parked vehicle in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man was sitting in a vehicle about 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Marmora when he saw a nearby group of males on the street, according to Chicago Police. One person in the group then took out a handgun and fired shots, striking the man in the right leg.

The man took himself to Community First Medical Center in good condition, police said. He was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.