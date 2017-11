34-year-old man shot in Wentworth Gardens

A 34-year-old man was shot early Saturday in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers conducted a well-being check at 1:49 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of West 37th Street and found the man inside a bedroom with gunshot wounds to both legs, Chicago Police said. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.