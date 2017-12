34-year-old woman shot in Humboldt Park

A 34-year-old woman was shot Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 10:10 p.m., the woman was driving a car heading north in the 1000 block of North Campbell when someone fired shots from a gray SUV, according to Chicago Police. She suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm.

The woman walked into Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment, police said. Her condition had stabilized.