35-year-old man shot and killed in Austin

A man was shot to death Friday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 6:05 p.m., the 35-year-old was standing in the 5300 block of West Lake Street when someone shot him in the chest, Chicago Police said.

He was found nearby after collapsing in the 300 block of North Lorel, police said. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released his identity.

A silver vehicle was seen driving away after the shooting, police said. Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.