35-year-old man shot to death in Gresham: police

A man was shot to death Thursday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 35-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 4:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 81st Street when someone fired three shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.

The gunman got into a vehicle that drove off north after the shooting, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.