35-year-old man wounded in Lawndale shooting

A 35-year-old man was wounded Friday night in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting.

He was walking at 5:36 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Lexington when at least one person got out of a light-colored sedan and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in the left leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.