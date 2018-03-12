36-year-old man reported missing from Austin

Police are searching for a 36-year-old man who has been missing for over four months from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Gregory Dampeer was last seen Nov. 9 in the 5100 block of West Chicago, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Dampeer is described as a 6-foot, 160-pound black man with gray hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jogging outfit.

Anyone with information about Dampeer’s whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.