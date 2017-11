36-year-old man wounded in Little Village shooting

A man was wounded in a Thursday night shooting in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 8:30 p.m., the 36-year-old was in the 3100 block of West Cermak when someone fired shots at him from a light colored sedan, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.