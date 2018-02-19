36-year-old woman killed, 2 wounded in shooting during Zion home invasion

A 36-year-old woman was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in north suburban Zion.

Officers responded at 1:41 p.m. to a call of multiple people shot during a home invasion in the 2800 block of Edina Boulevard and found two women and a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Zion police.

Kaleah Beville, of Zion, was flown to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m., according to police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The other victims, whose ages weren’t immediately known, were also taken to Condell with wounds that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The attack is believed to be a “targeted incident” and does not pose a threat to the public, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the investigation should call Zion police at (847) 872-8000.