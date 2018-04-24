36-year-old woman stabbed in face in Englewood, suspect in custody

A suspect was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 36-year-old woman in the face Tuesday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The woman was arguing with another female at 6:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 69th Street when the female pulled out a knife and cut her in the left side of the face, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

The female, who knows the woman she stabbed, was taken into custody, police said. Charges were pending Tuesday night.

Area South detectives were investigating the stabbing.