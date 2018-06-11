38 shot — 9 fatally — in weekend gun violence across Chicago

Nine people were killed and at least 29 others were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago.

Shootings across the city wounded 12-year-old boy on the Far South Side, and wounded a woman who tried to break up a fight in University Village, from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

In the weekend’s last shooting, two women were shot by a man they were arguing with in Englewood on the South Side, Chicago Police said.

Among the fatalities was 39-year-old Tyrone White, who was killed in a shooting that wounded five others the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. About 1:10 a.m. Sunday, White and the others were gathered outside in the 6400 block of South Eberhart when someone fired shots from inside a passing vehicle, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Six people were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where White was pronounced dead, authorities said. The five other victims included a 24-year-old man shot in his leg; a 21-year-old man grazed in the head; a 24-year-old woman shot in her arm; a 21-year-old man shot in his leg and a 19-year-old man shot in the back. Their conditions had stabilized.

Shortly after the shooting, police taped off the entire block of 6400 South Eberhart. Several cars on the street had bullet holes. One smelled strongly of leaking gasoline. At the emergency room, a group of women walked outside.

“He didn’t make it,” screamed one of the women. “That’s bogus as hell. They won’t let me go and see my son again.”

Another woman in the group was sobbing.

The last fatal shooting of the weekend happened about 5 p.m. Sunday in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood. Gregory Jodie, 26, was sitting on a porch when someone walked through a gangway in the 5400 block of South Winchester and opened fire, authorities said. Jodie was struck once in the chest and three times in the back, and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The shooter drove away in a silver car. Jodie lived in Englewood.

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot about 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood. Cornelius Bell was outside in the 800 block of West 59th Street when someone in a passing car shot him multiple times, authorities said. Bell was shot in the chest, stomach, back and arms. He later died at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Hours earlier, a man was shot to death on the border of the Back of the Yards and Englewood neighborhoods. Devane Williams, 29, was sitting in a vehicle about 1:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone walked up and shot him in the abdomen, according to authorities. Walker drove himself down the street and then crashed into a parked vehicle near a gas station on Damen Avenue. He died later at a hospital.

Saturday night, a 40-year-old man was fatally shot about 8:30 p.m. in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. The man was in the 7600 block of South Rhodes when another male got out of a dark-colored vehicle and fired shots, striking him multiple times in his head and body, according to police. The shooter then got back into the vehicle and drove off. The man later died at University of Chicago Medical Center. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

Earlier Saturday morning, a man was shot to death in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood. About 6:10 a.m., officers responded to an unresponsive person in the 4500 block of South Champlain Avenue and found 30-year-old David Thomas with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in the Roseland neighborhood.

The first fatal shooting Saturday happened in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Two men, both 25, were standing about 1:40 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Western Avenue when they heard gunfire and realized they’d been shot. Scott S. Strahan suffered a gunshot wound to his right hip, while the other man was shot in the left arm and back, authorities said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where Strahan was pronounced dead.

On Friday, a man was fatally shot in South Chicago. About 10 p.m., 25-year-old man was shot in the head and leg in the 7900 block of South Muskegon Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Hours earlier, 30-year-old Kennedy Blount was shot to death in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 7 p.m., Blount was walking in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue when someone got out of a gray Jaguar and opened fire, authorities said. He was shot in the head and right arm and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital. The shooter got back into the Jaguar and drove south on Homan. No one was in custody Friday night as Area Central detectives investigated. Blount lived in the Austin neighborhood.

Shootings on Sunday killed four people and wounded 18 others. Saturday shootings left three people dead and seven wounded.

Last weekend, 30 people were wounded and one was killed in gun violence.