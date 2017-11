Police: 38-year-old man fatally shot in South Shore

A 38-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in the chest, back and neck about 7:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 79th Street.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.