38-year-old man shot while driving in Englewood

A man was shot Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 38-year-old was driving just before 10 p.m. when a white Buick pulled up to him in the 1100 block of West 74th Street and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in both arms and the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.