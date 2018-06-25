39 shot — 3 fatally — in weekend gun violence

At least 36 people were wounded a three were killed in weekend shootings across Chicago.

Five women and a 15-year-old boy were among the wounded over the weekend, which began 5 p.m. Friday and ended 5 a.m. Monday.

The last fatal shooting happened about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Side. An 18-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were standing outside in the 4400 block of South Prairie when someone in a passing vehicle shot at them, according to Chicago Police. The 26-year-old man was struck in his chest and died at a hospital.

The woman was shot in her leg and buttocks, and was stabilized, according to police. Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Sunday’s second fatal shooting happened in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. Two men were shot about 6 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police. 21-year-old Terrance Day was shot in his chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A 26-year-old was shot in his thigh and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Saturday’s only fatal shooting happened about 6:10 p.m. in Englewood on the South Side. A 40-year-old was shot in his head in the 5500 block of South Shields, according to police. The man was walking down the street when someone in a passing SUV fired five or six shots, striking him once in the head.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.

Other shootings over the weekend wounded 36 people. The largest shooting wounded five people, including a 15-year-old boy, Saturday in Bronzeville.

The shooting happened about 12:10 a.m. in the 100 block of East 51st Street, police said. The five people were standing on a sidewalk when someone in a gray vehicle shot at them. The ages of the men wounded ranged from 15 to 50.

Another shooting Saturday wounded a 19-year-old woman in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle about 11:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone shot at her from behind a tree, police said. She was taken with a gunshot wound in her leg to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Shootings Sunday wounded 15 additional people. On Saturday, 10 other people were wounded. Three people were wounded Friday, including a 21-year-old woman.

Last weekend, 55 people were shot, 10 of them fatally.